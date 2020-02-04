Super Bowl betting brings in over $700k in wagers

1  of  2
In this Sept. 5, 2019 photo, a gambler places sports bets at Bally’s casino in Atlantic City, N.J. New Jersey gambling regulators have approved wagering on the XFL, becoming the sixth state to approve bets on the revived football league that last operated in 2001. Its season begins Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sunday was the first oppurtunity for residents in Arkansas to legally place wagers on the Super Bowl in Arkansas.

The DFA Racing Commission gatherd the total wagered on the game at the three casinos in the state.

More than $705,000 was legally wagered on the Super Bowl.

Oaklawn , Saracen and Southland the three licensed casinos all recently launched their sportbooks allowing for the introduction of sports betting in Arkansas.

According to rules associated with the Amendment 100 requires sports wagers to be placed on site at a casino.

