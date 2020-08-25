Surveillance Footage: Little Rock family wants help finding people who stole items while away camping

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A local woman is concerned for her community after items from her front lawn were stolen while away for the weekend.

“Just be aware of your surroundings,” says Stacey Carpenter.

While away on a weekend camping trip, Carpenter says her home located off Reservoir Road in West Little Rock, had items stolen late at night.

“Whoever did this must have known we were away,” she explains. “It happened while we were away camping in our RV.”

Video surveillance footage from the home security system shows a man and woman pull up in a white pick-up truck. The man gets out of the vehicle and starts to look around.

The video shows the woman covering her face from the cameras while she walks to the gnomes that were placed near the homes front window.

“He definitely knew there was a camera and didn’t seem to care but she clearly did because as she walked across you can see in the video she had her hand up,” explains Carpenter. “Then when she got the gnomes she took one of the gnomes and covered her face.”

Carpenter says the price of the gnomes can’t be valued because they were made by her wife while recovering in the hospital after an operation.

She hopes by sharing her story others will be more vigilant and aware of their surroundings when packing the car for a trip.

According to the Little Rock Police report, Carpenter had a friend house sitting at the time the items were stolen and came outside to see what was going on.

The two people quickly drove away from the property with the items.

“Even during this time we need to watch out for each other and that’s important,” Carpenter says.

The truck is said to be a white Chevy truck with an extended cab and a loud engine.

Plate number: 443 YW

If you have seen these people you are urged to call local police.