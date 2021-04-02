Suspect and victim identified after fatal Thursday shooting in Little Rock

by: Chris Counts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead and another in custody after a shooting at a home in the 3700 block of Boyd Street on Thursday.

Investigators have identified the suspect as Johnathan Davis who is now being charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

The victim of that shooting was also identified as 28-year-old Dominic Tillman of Little Rock.

According to LRPD the incident happened shortly after 3:00 p.m. when police responded to a shots fired call.

Shortly after, the victim was dropped off at a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

