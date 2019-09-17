Suspect arrested in 2017 Little Rock homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local man has been arrested in the investigation of a homicide from more than two years ago.

The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) says Tevin Nelson, 24, who was jailed on Monday, faces a charge of murder in the first degree.

Nelson is accused in the August 2017 killing of Vincent James, 48, during an apparent robbery in the 3100 block of Main Street.

The LRPD says the victim told officers two people tried to rob him as he was going into his home.

During the robbery attempt one of the suspects shot him, injuring him in both legs. He was able to walk to a neighbor’s house to call 911. His injuries did not appear life-threatening at first but he died a few hours after being wounded.