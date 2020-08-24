Suspect arrested in connection to Sydney Sutherland’s death to appear in court Monday afternoon

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark.- A man arrested in connection to the death of Sydney Sutherland is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Quake Lewellyn, 28, is scheduled to appear in the Jackson County Circuit Court before 3rd Judicial District Circuit Judge Harold Erwin.

Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said Friday a suspect, who he did not identify at the time, was taken into the Jackson County jail.

Photo of the suspect being brought into the Jackson County Jail

According to Sheriff Lucas, Sutherland and the suspect knew each other.

Sources confirmed on Saturday that the suspect is Lewellyn.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday Lewellyn faces charges in connection to Sutherland’s death.

This is a developing story.

