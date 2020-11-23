Suspect charged with Capital Murder in I-530 September homicide

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police announce that they have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in September along northbound lanes of I-530, north of Woodson Lateral Road.

20-year-old Anthony Madison was arrested in connection with the September 3rd homicide and attempted murder of three other people.

Madison appeared in Saline County court today and is currently being held in the Saline County Detention Center without bond.

He is charged with Capital Murder, and three counts of Attempted Capital Murder.