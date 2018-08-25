Suspect Drank, Used Drugs in Live Video Before Deadly Shootout
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. - A suspect who was eventually shot and killed after a police chase with Arkansas State Police was drinking beer and smoking marijuana while driving, according to prosecutors.
A letter from Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington revealed James Edward Blackmon, 35, of St. Louis, went live on Facebook minutes before he got involved in a chase with Arkansas law enforcement.
This all happened in late July along Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.
Troopers eventually shot and killed Blackmon in a shootout following a pursuit that went as fast as 115 miles per hour. Ellington ruled the shooting was justified.
Before being shot seven times by troopers, Blackmon fired at K-9 trooper Hemi who died at the scene.
One state trooper sustained minor injuries during the course of the chase, not related to the gunfire.
