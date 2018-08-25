Suspect Drank, Used Drugs in Live Video Before Deadly Shootout

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. - A suspect who was eventually shot and killed after a police chase with Arkansas State Police was drinking beer and smoking marijuana while driving, according to prosecutors.

A letter from Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington revealed James Edward Blackmon, 35, of St. Louis, went live on Facebook minutes before he got involved in a chase with Arkansas law enforcement.

This all happened in late July along Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.

Troopers eventually shot and killed Blackmon in a shootout following a pursuit that went as fast as 115 miles per hour. Ellington ruled the shooting was justified.

Before being shot seven times by troopers, Blackmon fired at K-9 trooper Hemi who died at the scene.

One state trooper sustained minor injuries during the course of the chase, not related to the gunfire.

