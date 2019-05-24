Suspect shot then arrested following burglary call in Sherwood Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SHERWOOD, Ark.- A Little Rock man faces a burglary charge in Sherwood after police say he went into a home armed with a knife just before getting shot by the homeowner.

Officers arrested Waymon Calloway after getting treated at the hospital, according to police. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The incident happened on Tuesday night at a home on Community Cove, according to an arrest report.

"The suspect was gone when we got there," Sgt. Drew Edwards says.

Edwards says Calloway left the scene shortly after getting shot and took himself to a nearby hospital.

Police believe Calloway knew someone inside the home and did not force his way in.

"It wasn't like a random home invasion, if you will," Sgt. Edwards says.

Calloway has since been booked and has bonded out of the Pulaski County Jail on a burglary charge, according to jail records.

The crime has some neighbors shaken up, despite living in a place that they otherwise describe as safe.

"We've got police cars that come down through here two or three times a day," Vicki LaSpina says, who lives just a few blocks away from where it happened.

"It makes me more aware. You know, I want to keep my eye out, always."