Suspension of expired medical marijuana patient cards to end Septemeber 30

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health suspended expiration dates on medical marijuana registry cards earlier this year due to COVID.

People were able to use their cards past their expiration date temporarily. This extension will be ending September 30 and cards with expiration dates on or before September 30 will expire on that day.

People with expired cards will need to submit a renewal application by September 11, to allow time for processing.

To renew, people will need to submit an updated physician written certification, patient application, copy of their Arkansas driver’s license or ID, and the $50 processing fee.

Click here to submit applications.