SWAC announces postponement of all scheduled Fall sports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.(News release) — The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced the postponement of all scheduled fall sports along with SWAC championships due to continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The fall sports impacted include men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. The conference has started the process of formalizing plans to conduct a competitive schedule for the fall sports during the 2021 spring semester.

They announced that they plan to move football to a seven-game conference schedule beginning with an eight-week training period in January 2021. Each member institution will play a total of six conference games (four divisional/two non-divisional) with the option to play one non-conference game.

“The decision to postpone fall athletics was difficult, but it was the best decision for the SWAC,” said UAPB Chancellor Dr. Laurence B. Alexander. “Athletics is such an important part of the activities, traditions and life of the university and our student athletes. However, our foremost concern must be the health, safety, and welfare of our student-athletes.”