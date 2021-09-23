SWAT call-out to Little Rock home Wednesday secures children, no suspects

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A SWAT team was able to secure a home after reports of shots fired in a southwest Little Rock neighborhood.

Little Rock police were called out to a home on Wednesday after reports of two armed men running into a home after a shooting near the 7000 block of Shetland Drive.

According to investigators, police arrived at a nearby location where a man told them that two armed men fired at him and then fled into a home around 2:30 p.m.

Police say a woman was asked to exit the home where she said only children were inside.

Investigators say that after SWAT was called out they made their way inside where they found and secured the children before conducting a search.

No suspects were located in or around the home.

Officers said they did find a few homes and a vehicle in the area that were hit by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.