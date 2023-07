SHERWOOD, Ark. – Sylvan Hills High School is mourning the loss of former football coach Bobby Agee.

According to a Facebook post, Agee died after a bicycle accident that happened on Saturday.

Agee was a football coach at SHHS for over 20 years and his daughter Shanon Hum is also a teacher in the Pulaski County Special School District.

Agee’s visitation has been scheduled for Monday July 17 with the funeral following on Tuesday July 18 with times and details still forthcoming.