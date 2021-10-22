Tailgating ramping up for historic War Memorial Stadium match-up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Preparation are underway to make Saturday eventful for fans at War Memorial Stadium as the Arkansas Razorbacks take on the UAPB Golden Lions.

Lots of people were out on Friday getting ready for what some say is the best part of the game, the tailgating.

At last count, there were more than 40 thousand tickets sold for the game.

People were setting up big tents for super fans coming in on Saturday. Those tents have all the works. TVs, Satellites, generators, space heaters and more.

Fans will be tailgating throughout the evening.

Kick-off for the big game is set for Saturday at 11 a.m.