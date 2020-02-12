Task Force asking for community’s ideas on transforming the Ole Main high school building

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Members of a task force are asking for the community’s help finding ways to transform the Ole Main School Building.
The building was built in 1928, but has been vacant since 2016.
The community input meetings will be from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on the following days:
- Tuesday, February 25- Gardner Memorial, 1723 Schaer
- Thursday, February 27- Levy Baptist Church, 3501 Pike Ave.
- Thursday, March 5- Glenview Rec Center, 4800 E. 19th
- Tuesday, March 10- Lakewood Methodist Church, 1922 Topf St.
- Thursday, March 12- Sherman Park Rec Center, 624 Beech St.