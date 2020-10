LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Taste of the Fair 2020 will start on October 23 and run to October 25 from 11a.m.-7p.m.

Taste of the Fair is an opportunity for family and friends to get a taste of popular fair foods.

A max capacity of 500 people will be allowed at one time and everyone will be required to wear masks.

Food will be packaged in to-go containers.