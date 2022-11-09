LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Zoo is inviting the public out to celebrate Tiger Asmara 9th birthday this weekend.

Zoo officials said that the party will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Officials said that they will hold a tea party for her and her cubs with the theme of “Tea is for Tigers”.

Asmara and tiger cubs Zoya, Sundari, and Kae will be out in the yard during the event, zoo officials said.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., zoo staff will give Asmara a Happy Birthday. Zoo officials said that conservation information and fun educational activities will be available at the bottom of big cat area from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Throughout the event, partygoers will have the opportunity to take photos with the tiger lantern in the front plaza.

If weather conditions are bad this weekend, zoo officials said that the event will be moved indoors.