“Teach Pine Bluff” deadline extended

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/Fox16) – The deadline for a program by Go Forward Pine Bluff to help teachers working through their higher education degrees has been extended.

“Teach Pine Bluff” is now recruiting new and retraining ceritifed teachers through May 26th.

It’s offering full tuition fellowships that will help educators earn their Master’s degree while teaching in the city.

The program is made possible as part of a public-private partnership between the city and the business community.

It has earmarked more than 690,000 dollars to finance degrees for at least 30 teachers.