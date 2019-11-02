Teacher who was put on leave for inappropriate social media post, returning to work

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock teacher that was put on leave in August after an inappropriate social media post was discovered, is returning to work after the social media post was found to be fake.

An eStem teacher was placed on immediate leave back in August after an alleged inappropriate post was made by the teacher.

After investigation internally and with the Little Rock Police department and the Arkansas State Police they believe that the employee in question did not create the post, and it was doctored to be a fake screen shot.

The teacher will return to work in a different position to avoid student disruption after Chief Executive officer John Bacon made the announcement about the finished investigation.