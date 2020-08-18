Teachers get ready to teach virtual learning, in-person classes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas are all hands on deck, as students in public schools get back to the books on Monday.

Today our crews stopped by Chiocot Elementary in Little Rock to speak with teachers about keeping students safe and healthy.

From the floors to the ceilings there are signs and stickers reminding kids to mask up, social distance, and wash their hands.

We also got a look at the school district’s virtual learning program, Schoology. Some of the teachers told us they’ve been working to learn the program for weeks in hopes of helping everyone understand it, especially parents.

“They don’t need to be overwhelmed by that. It’s a very simple platform. It’s going to look very similar to Facebook. They’ll have a homepage for each teacher. That homepage will link to all the places they’ll have to go to. They won’t have to spend a lot of time searching for things,” said Mallory Martinez a teacher for Chicot Elementary.

Today was a handout day for virtual learners. Earlier, parents picked up school supplies, boxes, and textbooks that in-school students will get on the first day.

Chicot Elementary’s Principal says the students are split about half and half between virtual learning and in-person.