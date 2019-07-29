Ted Suhl’s sentence commuted by President Trump

WASHINGTON (White House news release) – Today, President Donald J. Trump commuted the prison sentence of Ted Suhl, an action strongly encouraged by leaders in Mr. Suhl’s home State of Arkansas.

Mr. Suhl ran faith-based behavioral healthcare treatment centers for juveniles in Arkansas. Investigators alleged that Mr. Suhl participated in a bribery scheme to increase Medicaid payments to his company. Federal prosecutors in Arkansas declined to pursue the case, but prosecutors in Washington decided to move forward with the prosecution. Although acquitted on half of the charges filed against him, he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

“Mr. Suhl was a pillar of his community before his prosecution and a generous contributor to several charities. He has been a model prisoner while serving his sentence, maintaining a spotless disciplinary record,” the White House said. “Mr. Suhl’s request for clemency is strongly supported by former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee and former United States Attorney Bud Cummins of the Eastern District of Arkansas, each of whom have devoted considerable time and effort to securing his release.”

Get more on the story from our content partner the Arkansas Times by clicking here.