Teddy bear mask worn by suspect in Searcy armed robbery, police say

SEARCY, Ark. - A search is underway for two suspects after an early morning armed robbery at a gas station/convenience store.

The Searcy Police Department says it happened shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Valero/Big Red at 710 East Beebe Capps.

Police say the suspects confronted the store clerk when they walked in the door. One of them reportedly displayed a handgun to the clerk while the other suspect went around the counter to the cash register.

The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspects were both wearing dark clothing and masks. One of them had on a black beanie with a partial face mask and the other suspect wore a Teddy Bear mask. (See attached photo).

Anyone with any information about the crime is urged to call the Searcy Police Department at 501-279-1038.