Teen accused in deadly Pine Bluff school shooting now facing capital murder charge

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The teen suspected in the shooting that led to the death of 15-year-old Daylon Burnett at Watson Chapel Junior High earlier this week is now facing a charge of murder in the case.

Thomas Quarles, 15, is accused in the Monday morning shooting of Burnett in the hallway of the school, and the Jefferson County prosecutor’s office confirmed Friday the teen now faces a charge of capital murder.

He was originally charged as an adult on Wednesday with first-degree battery, and his bond was set for $1 million.

Quarles was placed in custody by investigators soon after the shooting after being found hiding behind a nearby home.

The charge was upgraded on Friday after Burnett died from his injuries on Wednesday night.

In an exclusive interview with reporter Mitch McCoy, Burnett’s mother LaKeisha Lee explained that the teens were friends but that they had recently had an argument.

Burnett’s family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for his funeral service. As of midday Friday they had raised just over $11,000.