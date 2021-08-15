Teen charged in deadly stabbing Friday in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A teen is facing a murder charge after a deadly stabbing in North Little Rock on Friday morning.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Ethan Smith is now in custody.

Officers say it happened at the Kroger on Camp Robinson Road around 11:00 a.m. Friday.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police responded to the report of a stabbing and say they saw Smith leaving the area on foot.

Smith was arrested near a home in the 700 block of West 45th Street.

Smith is charged with first-degree murder, felony residential burglary and misdemeanor fleeing and obstruction charges.