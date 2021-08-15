Teen charged in deadly stabbing Friday in North Little Rock

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A teen is facing a murder charge after a deadly stabbing in North Little Rock on Friday morning.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Ethan Smith is now in custody.

Officers say it happened at the Kroger on Camp Robinson Road around 11:00 a.m. Friday.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police responded to the report of a stabbing and say they saw Smith leaving the area on foot.

Smith was arrested near a home in the 700 block of West 45th Street.

Smith is charged with first-degree murder, felony residential burglary and misdemeanor fleeing and obstruction charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hog Schedule Scorestream

Trending Stories