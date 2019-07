LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A teenager is injured after a shooting in the capital city.

According to Little Rock Police, the 15-year-old victim went to a local hospital just after 6 Thursday evening.

Investigators say the teen was shot in the leg on Karon Court, and there’s no word on what led up to the shooting at this time.

The teen’s injuries are not life-threatening, officials say.

Police say the suspect could possibly be a child.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Little Rock Police.