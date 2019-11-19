Teen jailed in Pine Bluff shooting that injured teen driver

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A local teen is jailed in a Nov. 8 shooting that left a teen driver injured.

The Pine Bluff Police Department released information on Tuesday about the arrest of Ke’untae J. Shelton, 18. He faces charges of Battery and Terroristic Threatening in the incident.

The day of the shooting, officers had been sent to a parking lot along East Harding Ave., where they found the victim inside a vehicle, along with an uninjured passenger, whose names have not been released.

Both teens told police the incident had happened in the area of 11th & Ohio near the Pine Bluff Coin Laundry. Officers later searched the area for a crime scene and found one in the 1300 block of S. Dakota Street. The PBPD says their search also turned up three 9mm shell casings in a trash can in front of a home in the 1200 block of S. Dakota.

Shelton was picked up on Nov. 15 and remains behind bars at the Jefferson County Jail.