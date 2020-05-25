Teen shot in Little Rock early Saturday morning, police searching for suspects

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to St. Vincent Infirmary to get information on a teen who had reportedly been shot early Saturday morning.

Once officers arrived they Ashton Stewart who told police he picked up a teen at an unknown location on Valley Road and Geyer Springs Road. Stewart told police he drove the teen to St. Vincent Medical Center for medical treatment.

Officers then spoke with the teen who told police he was walking home from a friend’s house around 3:45 a.m. when he was approached by 4 men in a red or burgundy sedan. The teen told officers the sedan looked like a Chrysler 300 with tinted windows.

The teen told officers he heard one of the men yelled something at him before firing 5 shots in his direction. The teen said when he saw the gun he ran before falling to the ground after being hit by a bullet.

According to the police report, the teen said he had noticed he had been shot in the upper thigh, and laid there in the street until he was able to flag someone down passing by.

Officers then spoke with the teens’ mother who said she was working at the time of the incident. The mother said the teen mentioned he was needing a phone charger around 3:00 a.m. and that was the last time she spoke to him.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact LRPD.