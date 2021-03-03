Teen student accused of shooting classmate at Watson Chapel Jr. High charged as adult, bond set at $1 million

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The suspected shooter in the Watson Chapel Jr. High School shooting was charged as an adult with first-degree battery.

A $1 million bond was also issued in the teen’s first appearance before a judge.

The 15-year-old suspect is accused in the Monday morning shooting of another teen in the hallway of the school. He was placed in custody by investigators soon after the shooting; found hiding behind a nearby home.

The victim was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

His next court date is April 12.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.