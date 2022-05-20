LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas has had a pretty steamy start to May. So far, Little Rock has seen seven days in the 90s, tying two high-temperature records and breaking three.

Arkansas starts off May 1 with an average temperature of 77°. By the end of May our average high temperature reaches 85°.

View of May’s recorded high temperature so far

After a very warm stretch of weather, a cold front headed to Arkansas this weekend looks to end our above-average temperature streak.

Surface map of weekend cold front

On Saturday, a front will approach Arkansas, bringing the area a chance for showers and storms. As the front moves through, storm chances will continue into the early morning hours Sunday.

After the front moves through, much cooler temperatures will be left behind. Highs on Saturday will be making a run for the 90s, while on Sunday highs will only reach the low to mid 70s.

Animated picture of afternoon highs, Tuesday through Thursday

Temperatures will stay below average through the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.