Ten deaths reported at Hot Springs nursing home

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A nursing home in Hot Springs is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. They are reporting ten people have died from the virus, more than 90 others are positive.

Hot Springs Mayor Pat McCabe got a report from the Department of Health Thursday. It shows Hot Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation reporting 66 residents and 31 staff are positive for the virus. Ten residents have died.

“It’s a blow to your stomach,” McCabe said.

According to Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero, they did not all occur on the same day.

“Some of these were known to us, some of these are older,” Dr. Romero said.

McCabe said he was shocked by the numbers.

“To have this as an outbreak within a community nursing home is disheartening,” McCabe said.

His biggest concern is this virus is now in the home of those most vulnerable.

“Whatever they need if we can provide any support at all they just need to ask and if we need to help coordinate support through others we can do so,” McCabe said.

As of now, McCabe says all he and the city can do is wait and hope the cases drop and no more deaths are reported.

“Hopefully we can recover from it, they can recover from it and we can move forward,” McCabe said.

Hot Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation released this statement regarding the outbreak:

“Recently we had residents test positive for COVID-19. We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this virus within our community which includes testing of all staff and residents. Hot Springs, A Waters Community strict proactive measures are still in place and will continue to be in place. We have a dedicated isolation wing with dedicated staff to care for our COVID-19 residents. We are in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all appropriate actions. The safety and well-being of our residents and staff is our top priority. We are following the recommended preventative measures until this virus has been eradicated from our community. Just like many across our nation, our community and families have been impacted by the loss of loved ones, as well as, celebrating the recovery from COVID-19. Please keep all of our residents and staff in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”