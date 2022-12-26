LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers with the Little Rock Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened Monday at the Big Country Chateau Apartments.

Officials with the LRPD said that a man was shot and killed at the Big Country Chateau Apartments which is located at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road.

They said officers were alerted of a subject down at 1:06 pm at the complex and when they arrived and found a man dead.

This is the third homicide of the year to happen at the apartment complex with others happening on May 21 and July 4.

Torey Slater says he has lived at the apartment complex for 6 years and is nervous to stay in his own home after all of the incidents.

“I’ve been staying here for years so I’m used to it, every time I hear a gunshot I lay down on the floor,” Slater said.

Slater adds that he believes it would help if they had more security at the complex.

“I hope we need to put security in here and fix the fences in the front,” Slater said.

LRPD says this is an ongoing investigation and asks anyone with any information to come forward.

This is the 81st homicide of 2022.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.