LVIV, Ukraine – As tensions rise along the border separating Ukraine and Russia, a Little Rock man says life in Lviv is normal.

Chris Loux has lived in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, for the last seven years.

“The situation in Ukraine remains unpredictable due to the increased threats of Russian military action and yet life feels pretty normal here,” said Loux.

Loux was unable to do an on-camera interview for safety reasons but was able to send email messages with what is happening on the ground.

“We have chosen to remain in Ukraine for the present time,” he said.

Loux is part of Josiah Venture, a missionary group that focuses on empowering youth.

“Our heart is for young people, and we want to see the next generation have an impact in their culture and in their society,” he explained in January.

The former Central High School student and Cabot High School graduate said he is monitoring the situation closely.

“The US government has urged US citizens to depart Ukraine and has moved some consular services from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv,” Loux said.

In January, Loux said it was his decision to stay and has a plan and go-bag ready if he needs to flee.

“These are not easy decisions for any of us,” Loux said. “Ukraine is our home and we deeply love Ukraine and its people. We have chosen to remain in Ukraine for the present time.”

As tension rises, the Arkansan announced he proposed earlier this week and is now engaged to a Ukrainian native.

“I understand that the situation in Ukraine is serious but I do want people to understand that life does go on here. People go to work, walk their dog, get engaged,” he explained.

Loux asked people to pray for peace in Ukraine.

If Russia invades Ukraine, there is a possibility Loux would return briefly to Little Rock until it would be safe to go back.