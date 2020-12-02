Terry Hartwick wins runoff election to become North Little Rock Mayor

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Preliminary results show Terry Hartwick winning the runoff election for North Little Rock Mayor against opponent Tracy Steele.
Hartwick was previously Mayor of North Little Rock from 1984 to 1989.
