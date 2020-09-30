Texarkana police searching for homicide suspect

TEXARKANA, Ark. — Officers with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to 601 Fairview regarding shots fired in the area.

While in route to the call officers found out the shots fired complaint had been upgraded to a shooting. Once officers arrived they found a man later identified as Billy Ray Eddings, 31 dead in the yard.

Investigators were called to the scene. Evidence showed Justin Howard Petty, 35 was responsible for the homicide. An arrest warrant has been issued and officers are currently searching for Petty.

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to call police.