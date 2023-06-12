LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas are currently searching for missing woman who may have been in Arkansas.

The sheriff’s office sent a release Monday stating that 73-year-old Margaret Bradford is missing and was last known to be lost in Shreveport, Louisiana, this past weekend.

Authorities said that Bradford is driving a white 2010 Toyota Tundra with a Texas license plate reading 9794BA.

Deputies said that Bradford has been seen in Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and possibly Florida.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Margaret Bradford is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.