MALVERN, Ark. — A man is dead after a semi struck an unattended car on Interstate 30 early Sunday morning.

The deceased truck driver has been identified as 31-year-old Peter Roshdi Fahim of McKinney, Texas.

It happened around 3:30 Sunday morning eastbound on Interstate 30 near Malverm.

According to the preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the semi driven by Fahim side-swiped the car and left the road, collided with the tree line and overturned.

The investigation is continuing.