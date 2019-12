SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – A Texas man has died after his car went off a local interstate and struck a tree.

It happened just after noon Wednesday along Interstate 30 near the 107 mile marker in Saline County.

The Arkansas State Police preliminary accident report identifies the victim as Douglas Alberts, 73, of Keller, Texas.

Troopers say he was driving a 1990 Volvo 240 headed west when the vehicle veered south onto the roadside and into the tree.