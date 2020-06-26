Texas murder suspect arrested by US Marshals in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In the late afternoon of June 25, 2020, the U. S. Marshals led Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force (WATF) captured Donell LEWIE, who was wanted by Tarrant County, Texas authorities for MURDER. LEWIE was also on probation in Arkansas.

Thursday morning U. S. Marshals in Fayetteville, AR received information that LEWIE may be at an apartment complex in the Fayetteville area. Surveillance was conducted and LEWIE was spotted. He was placed under arrest for the outstanding MURDER warrant out of Texas and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he will await extradition proceedings. LEWIE is also facing other state and possible federal charges as a result of his arrest in Fayetteville. The U. S. Marshals Service wants to thank the Fayetteville Police Department for their assistance, as well as Texas law enforcement who led them to the apartment complex.

The Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force is led by the US Marshals Service and is comprised of members from the following agencies: Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Community Corrections-SRT, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Bentonville Police Department, Greenwood Police Department, Springdale Police Department, Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ashley County Sheriff’s Office. The mission of the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force is to arrest suspects wanted for violent offenses.