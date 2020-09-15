The Association for Computing Machinery to hold electronic charity drive September 19 at UA Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock will hold an electronic charity drive on Saturday, September 19.

The charity drive will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Lot 8, next to the Donaghey College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics on the UA Little Rock campus.

ACM officials say the drive is to help students who need electronic equipment for classes.

According to a news release sent Tuesday, ACM members will accept electronic equipment in any condition and encourage people to donate items even if they believe they have no value. Any equipment that can’t be repaired or used for parts will be recycled.

ACM says they may be able to use them for parts to repair other items.

Monetary donations will also be accepted.

According to ACM, all donations will be given to students in the area.

ACM says the equipment will first be made available to UA Little Rock students, but if there is equipment remaining, the group will reach out to other universities and schools.

For more information about the drive, email inquiry@ualr.acm.org.

