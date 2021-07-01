The biggest Independence Day events to experience in the heart of Arkansas

CENTRAL ARKANSAS – Where will you be enjoying music, food and fireworks this July 4?

With the July 4 holiday within reach, like a sparkler or a plump hot dog ready to be devoured, Arkansans are starting to focus on what to do with friends and family to celebrate.

Cities across central Arkansas are preparing to put the big boom into the patriotic festivities for all to enjoy.

Festivities for some cities will kick off a little early with Friday events.

Lonoke will have their Pops on the Prairie festivities in downtown Lonoke beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Benton’s Independence Day Bash will happen on Friday, behind Holland Chapel Baptist Church with a 6:30 start time.

Heber Springs brings the Freedom Fest on the Lake and World Championship Cardboard Boat Races to Dam Site Park Friday and Saturday

Saturday through Monday the Little Rock Zoo’s Let Freedom Roar! Brings wild America to the middle of the city.

On Sunday central Arkansas will come alive on Independence Day with music, food, festivities and lights across the open sky.

Little Rock and North Little Rock will be able to view fireworks from their natural boundary at the 37th Annual Pops on the River event at First Security Amphitheater from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. with bright lights illuminating the city set to the music of Nicky Parrish, Rodney Block, and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.

The city of Sherwood kicks off their celebration at Sherwood Forest from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Maumelle has their Fourth Fest at Lake Willastein Park starting at 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m..

Freedom Fest Conway event will be held at Beaverfork Lake Park from 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

The Fabulous Fourth in Morrilton begins their celebration at 9 p.m. at Morrilton City Park.

Bryant’s Pops in the Park will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bishop Park on July 4.

Hot Springs Village is hosting their July 4 celebration with a concert on Balboa Beach starting at 5 p.m.

Independence Day fireworks will set the sky on fire at Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs starting at 9 p.m.

Pine Bluff has a 6:30 p.m. start time for the Red, White & Blue Celebration at Shepherd Hill Baptist Church.

Downtown Russellville brings the boom to the night sky with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Big Bang on the Range begins in Jacksonville at 9 p.m. at the Arkansas Game & Fish Trap Shooting Complex.

Cabot’s July 4 celebration will kick off a firework display at the Cabot Sports Complex at 9:15 p.m.

No matter where you go to celebrate America’s grand birthday, there will be plenty to do in the heart of Arkansas.