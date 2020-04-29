The biggest US mall owner prepares to reopen 49 properties, including McCain Mall in North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – (CNBC) – The owners of McCain Mall located in North Little Rock, have announced plans to reopen Friday.

The biggest mall owner in the U.S. is preparing to open a number of its properties across the country, as states such as South Carolina and Georgia start to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an internal memo that was obtained by CNBC.

Simon Property Group is reopening 49 of its malls and outlet centers Friday through Monday, the memo said, including Haywood Mall in Greenville, South Carolina, and Lenox Square in Atlanta.

