PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The City of Pine Bluff and Aramark bottled water distribution scheduled for 4 p.m. on March 1 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center will be postponed until a later date due to the possibility of rain.

A new date and time will be announced soon.

For more information on how to volunteer for this distribution or similar distributions in the future, please email wfells@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov.