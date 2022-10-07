LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas began their twenty-second year in 2022. Years of hard work, and dedication – that has paid off.

This haunt has won “Best Haunted House” in Arkansas award many times. Their two-story facility is something they hope will get you running.

The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas has something to offer every horror fan look for a fright. Their haunt is complete with characters from horror movies, such as Jason, or Freddy.

But, for those people who like a good scare without the movie tie – there is plenty of it, including a fan favorite – one with a honking nose and big shoes.

They have a clown room, along with other rooms that will keep you on your toes.

Every May, the owners and staff of the Haunted Hotel of Arkansas start getting everything ready and set to begin preparation for the season.

Creativity and a true heart for horror and fright are the reasons why this house is so successful.

Located on Brown Street in Little Rock – co-owner, Mike Bolding, said they are open and ready to safely fright your night.

“Come out and see us, I know the neighborhood is not the greatest, but we do have police officers and security guards out here every night we’re open.”

The fear is near, and they are waiting for your screams. Co-owner, Becky Bolding, said “the more they do that – the more we get into it.”

The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas is open every weekend until Halloween with hours being from 7 p.m. to midnight. Besides Halloween night, where their closing hour is left as a question mark.

The dates and times are listed on their website at thehauntedhotelofarkansas.com – see what date and time is best for you……if you dare.