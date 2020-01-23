The Innocence Project, ACLU to release new information, litigation related to execution of Ledell Lee

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Innocence Project and the American Civil Liberties Union will announce Thursday morning what they say is new information and litigation related to the 2017 execution of Ledell Lee.

Lee was executed in April 2017 for the 1993 murder of Debra Reese.

Lee, who was 27 years old at the time of the murder, robbed and strangled Reese, 26, in her Jacksonville home.

He was sentenced to death two years later.

He maintained his innocence until his execution.

The Innocence Project and ACLU were brought in two weeks before the execution.

They say they found flaws in the evidence used to convict Lee and they found DNA evidence that likely belonged to the killer that was not tested with modern technology.

The press conference is Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Darragh Center at the Main Library downtown.

Lee’s brother and sister will be there today.