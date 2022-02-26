LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — The No. 18 Razorback men’s basketball team upset No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday, adding another big win to an impressive mid-season stretch. The run is a boost to Arkansas’ economy, according to economists and merchandisers.

Steve Jenkins owns Hogman’s Gameday Superstore, which has three locations in the state. Though the spot is popular in Fayetteville, the basketball team’s success has prompted an uptick in customers for Little Rock and North Little Rock locations, too.

“The Muss Bus is good,” Jenkins said. “People are big on basketball. Basketball’s always been good in Arkansas, but it’s back.”

When the Razorbacks are successful in football, basketball or baseball, the state sees a ripple effect in the economy. Jeff Cooperstein, a University of Arkansas economist, said the restaurant and merchandise industries see boosts across the state. Northwest Arkansas gets an additional benefit in travel.

“You’re helping all the hotels,” Cooperstein said. “You’re helping all the restaurants, all the people who work in the restaurants.”

Jenkins said supply chain problems have persisted for months now, and he ordered most of the basketball-related gear more than a year ago. Baseball fans still cannot easily find special items because they haven’t arrived from their overseas voyage.

“Nike has the license for the hat and jersey,” Jenkins said. “If you look around, they’re not here yet.”

Still, the basketball Hogs’ success has translated to money changing hands. Jenkins said he anticipates a spike in sales to start next week.