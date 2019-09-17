The Rep hosts “Ovation, An Encore Event” to celebrate friends of the theatre

Little Rock, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas Repertory Theatre is hosting “Ovation, An Encore Event” on Friday, Oct. 25. The evening celebrates the theatre’s supporters with dinner and a special performance by Tony Award-winner, Victoria Clark.

Ovation gives guests a behind-the-scenes look at the Rep, including props and costumes from previous shows and a seated dinner in one of the rehearsal spaces. Ruth Shepherd and Bill Rector, co-chairs of the event, bring their excitement from decades of volunteering with the theatre and are thrilled to share the space with attendees.

“Because we are hosting Ovation here at the Rep, it will have all the intimacy of a private party with all the pizzazz of a night on the town,” said Shepherd. “Suggested attire is ‘what makes you feel good,’ so put on some feathers or sequins and come on down.”

Victoria Clark earned a Tony Award for Leading Actress in a Musical (The Light in the Piazza) and three additional Tony Award nominations. She has performed in 12 Broadway plays and musicals, several off-Broadway productions, and many well-known films and television shows.

“I can’t wait for this night to get here,” said Will Trice, Executive Artistic Director of the Rep. “It will be a true celebration of what The Rep is all about, with incredible music from one of the most renown performers in the country.”

Tickets range from $200 to $1000, giving guests the option to pick their price point and perks. Contact the Rep to purchase tickets or learn more about the event.

EVENT DETAILS

Friday, Oct. 25

6-9 p.m.

Arkansas Repertory Theatre

601 Main St, Little Rock