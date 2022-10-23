LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Root Café held their 6th annual Traditional Pie Bake-Off and recipe swap Sunday afternoon.

People in the community came out and registered their favorite pie. Bites of their pie were cut out and given to the panel of judges.

The pies were judged on appearance, flavor and texture. Judges awarded five blue ribbons, and a best in show.

This is a fun tradition for many families. But this year the tradition is coming at a higher price.

Mother-daughter duo Trisha Shank and Julia Marshall noted that the change was notable, and a larger spike than pie bake-offs in the past.

“There is a big difference,” Shank said. “As a baker we use eggs, butter, and flour and all of that…within just the last month things have definitely went up. Butter was like four dollars and change a pound yesterday.”

Another competitor, Adrienne Autin said the price of just the bare essentials were shocking.

“By the time it was said and done and I got my groceries it was like $40 which was more than what I’m used to spending on just cream cheese and butter,” Autin said.

It is a difficult time for baker’s wallets, but twenty-one bakers accepted the cost and made their pie and submitted them.

Among the judges included Katie McGowan of Love Spell Tattoo who has been featured on Ink Master.

The event was held in conjunction with the Central Arkansas Library System’s Six Bridges Book Festival.