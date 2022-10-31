HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – There’s something unique around every corner in Hot Springs, from national parks to historic bars and bathhouses.

But one of the more interesting tales is that of the Malco Theater, an entertainment venue with more stories than just what’s shown on stage.

This Halloween – welcome to “The Supernatural State.”

The Malco Theater has a long and storied past. Marked on the National Register of Historic Places, it’s used today as a theater of magic.

But when Sweet n’ Sour Paranormal begins their investigation, it’s not the theater that reveals its secrets – but everywhere else.

Down in the basement, the building starts to tell its story. The once Princess Theater; burned on Christmas Eve 1935, taking most of the structure and a handful of lives with it.

The first sign someone lingers after the flames is a figure caught on a camera that tracks human movement. The stick figure-like outlines seem to show a person sitting on a table, and a participant with the group even claims to feel their ghostly handshake as they try to connect.

“Oh, my hand is so cold. So cold,” she said, reaching out to the figure. “Right here on my fingertips.”

It could be written off as a technical error, a device connecting shadows with things still breathing.

But when team member Chris pulls out a Spirit Box, things become clearer. The device filters through words and phrases, providing ghostly answers to questions asked. During one session, a clear “want a drink?” can be heard; as a previous storage area for smuggled booze, a drink makes sense.

But then again – so does the next session.

Chris asks the open basement, “what object’s directly in front of me?” The device replies with “rope. Rope. Rope.” It doesn’t appear to make sense until a cameraman with the group points to Chris’ feet and there, hidden under paper but tied directly in front of him, is a coil of rope.

The evidence – only solidifies as the group moves next door to an abandoned building that’s believed to once be a hotel, a former hot spot for the more unsavory world of Hot Springs.

As the tour moves on, members Samantha and Blake enter a decrepit hallway and hear a whisper directly in between them, with nothing there but air.The noise is so loud it’s even picked up on camera, and accompanied by an ominous, slow-moving glare going over Samantha’s head. Could it be a flashlight? Or something else?

Whatever it is, it leads to the strongest piece of evidence yet: an audio recording Chris takes within these damaged walls once home to those looking for a different sort of entertainment.

He begins his questioning and seems to catch a woman’s voice, although it’s not clear exactly what she says.

The only problem? Chris is entirely alone – a fact that sends chills down his spine once he goes to end the session and explains he’s turning off the recording device.

Then, clear as day, that female voice responds with: “don’t turn it off.”

It’s the clearest audio caught during an investigation, with no plausible explanation. Could it be a former resident of Hot Springs speaking from beyond? Or was it a lost group member’s conversation caught nearby?

Whatever it is, it’s marked this night as a win for the group, firmly painting the Malco Theater as part of “The Supernatural State.”

If you want a chance to check out the infamous building for yourself, the Malco Theater is now home to a series of magic shows with performances most weekends.