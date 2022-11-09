CABOT, Ark. – A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C – made to travel to cities throughout the United States so more people can see the Memorial without the burden of traveling.

The site manager of the project, Rodney Gonsalevs, said “we’re able to replicate that experience and begin a healing process for those veterans who have needed it for such a long time.”

Out of 29 cities chosen this year, Cabot was one of them – closing out the tour for this year.

Gina Jones, President, and C.E.O. of Cabot Chamber of Commerce said, “it’s a complete honor”.

Today during the set up a Vietnam Veteran, Wallace L Pagen SR, received a pin on behalf of the President, to commemorate his service and to welcome him home properly.

His son, Wallace L Pagen JR, said he taught him the meaning of the red, white, and blue.

“I have twelve brothers that I fought with over there, so people ask me what it is – it’s freedom and sacrifice,” Pagen’s son said. “Freedom is sacrifice and the sacrifice is the freedom we give everyone every day.”

The “Wall That Heals” is open 24 hours a day, complete with staff at all hours to help you find your fallen loved one’s name.

The official opening ceremony is at 10 a.m. on November 10th. It is located at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Cabot and will be there until Sunday, November 13th.