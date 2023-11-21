LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Watershed Family Resource Center in Little Rock hosted a food box giveaway Tuesday, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The non-profit was giving away boxes and bags filled with food and all things necessary for a Thanksgiving meal.

A long line of cars waited as volunteers placed the items in trunks, making sure no one was left behind.

Many of the volunteers know firsthand what it’s like to go without.

“It means a lot because I used to be the one in the line, but now I’m the one on this end helping people,” The Watershed coordinator Lisa Davis said.

The Watershed was hoping to help up to 1,000 Arkansans through the giveaway.

In addition to Thanksgiving food, they included other essentials like milk and treats for the kids.

To learn more about The Watershed in Little Rock or donate, visit TheWatershed1.com.