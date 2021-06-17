‘They needed everything’: NLRSD homeless student program asks for donations

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There are 762 students in the North Little Rock School District who are identified by the district as homeless.

That number may seem high, but district officials say that is just the known cases.

“There’s probably 100 more out there,“ Bobbie Riggins, NLRSD’s homeless liaison, said.

The school district’s homeless program needs donations to help them out.

District officials say they work hard to meet the needs of the homeless population and they’re getting back on their feet after the pandemic, but donations are still needed.

“I always say we have our own shopping center right here,” Riggins said.

They’ll always accept what the public wants to give.

“We don’t like our kids to go to class and people make fun of their shoes or their clothes,” Riggins said.

Riggins says the pandemic really hurt their homeless population.

“It was just, it was bad,” Riggins said. “I mean, they needed everything.”

The homeless program offers food, clothing and other services at no cost to those who need it.

“Because you want those children feeling just as good about themselves as another child feels,” Riggins explained.

The program helps children who are living with other families, unaccompanied youth, foster children and children living in shelters.

The goal of the program is to make sure each child has what they need, and they’re treated with dignity and respect.

“So you make it comfortable for them, so for them to feel good, so it’s the little things you do that make them feel good,” Riggins said.

The services follow the child from pre-K to graduation.

“When they walk across that stage, I think I clap louder than the parents do,” Riggins said.

The only items the district does not accept are medicine and mattresses.

To donate items for would more information about the Homeless Program at NLRSD, contact Riggins by email at rigginsb@nlrsd.org or by phone at 501-771-8099.

Donate money to the Homeless Program online by clicking here.

Items can be dropped off during office hours at the NLRSD Administrative Annex Building, which is located at 2200 N. Poplar in North Little Rock.

If people who want to donate can’t come by, Riggins said she’ll be happy to pick up the items.